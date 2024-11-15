Thick hazardous smog envelopes Delhi’s roads causing danger to drivers

The roads of Delhi, India, have been swept up in a cloud of hazardous smog, thought to have been caused by pollution.

The thick smog has caused all primary schools to close, increased reports in respiratory issues, and 88 per cent of flights leaving the city’s main airports delayed because of low visibility.

Delhi has been crowned the world’s most-polluted capital, and now residents are being urged to avoid burning wood to heat their homes, in a bid to combat the problem.