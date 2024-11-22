Moment delivery truck stolen with worker still inside

A delivery truck was stolen while a worker was still in the back of the vehicle in Oregon, surveillance footage from last week shows.

In the incident on 15 November, the Elephants Deli truck was parked up outside a warehouse in Beaverton on Friday, 15 November at approximately 1am.

An employee was inside the back of the vehicle loading deliveries when a suspect got in the driver’s seat and drove away, leaving the employee clinging to the vehicle with the back door open.

Beaverton Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, attempt to elude - felony, hit and run, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.