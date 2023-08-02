Plane flies through lightning on approach to Denver

A passenger landing at Denver international airport captured footage of lightning striking nearby.

“Just flew into [Denver airport]. Amazed we got in considering the lightning going off around us,” Stephen Price wrote, sharing the clip on X (the social media website formally known as Twitter) on Tuesday 1 August.

Up to three inches of rain was expected in areas close to the city, but there was no major flooding reported.

A number of other thunderstorms have rolled through Colorado in recent weeks, with some Denver residents sharing impressive footage of lightning striking the city.