Car launched into air after driving up empty vehicle hauler ramp

Watch the moment a Detroit driver went airborne on Monday 5 February after using an empty car hauler as a ramp, launching his vehicle into a pole.

The incident happened in front of two autobody shops on 8 Mile, near Livernois.

“Throughout the 20 years [we’ve been here], we’ve never seen anything like this,” Ali Chami, the co-owner of Palace Auto, said.

Footage shows the driver, in a Chevrolet Impala, switching lanes to drive onto the car hauler.

The bizarre stunt backfired and the vehicle crashed down onto the sidewalk.

According to local reports, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.