Diane Abbott has had the Labour whip suspended after suggesting that Jewish people do not experience racism.

In a letter to The Observer, the east London MP said that Jews, travellers and Irish people experience 'prejudice' similar to that of someone with red hair.

The left-wing MP later apologised for her words though stated that the letter in the newspaper was only an 'initial draft'.

Following her apology, the Labour Party decided to withdraw the whip, pending an investigation.

Ms Abbott has been MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington since 1987 and was the first black female MP elected to Westminster.

