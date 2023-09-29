Moment Dianne Feinstein becomes first woman to open presidential inauguration

Footage shows the moment Dianne Feinstein became the first woman to open a US presidential inauguration as she ushered in the start of Barrack Obama’s presidency in 2008.

Feinstein, a pioneering Democrat politician, has died at the age of 90.

A family member confirmed that she passed away on Thursday night,The New York Times reported, with staff in her office informed on Friday morning.

Tributes poured in from both sides of the political aisle with New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand paying tribute to the “force to be reckoned with” and Missouri Republican Josh Hawley describing it as “an honor to serve with her” in the Senate.