Diners robbed of their watches at gunpoint during meal in Brooklyn

This is the moment thieves barged into a packed Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn and held three diners at gunpoint, stealing their belongings.

The robbers entered the Birds of a Feather restaurant at around 9:35 pm on 31 May, brandishing a gun and demanding a $200 Seiko watch and phones from three customers.

The duo then escaped on a moped, heading westbound on Grand Street, Williamsburg.

Police later traced and recovered three iPhones at a location on North 11th Street.

The victims, all men in their 20s, were unharmed during the incident.