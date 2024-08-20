DNC plays montage of Donald Trump botching his response to Covid

The Democratic National Convention played a montage of Donald Trump botching his Covid response, comparing has handling of the pandemic to that of the Biden-Harris administration.

A 50-second clip, featuring the former president speaking flippantly about the virus in 2020, aired on the big screen inside Chicago’s United Center on Monday 19 August.

The footage then cut to Kamala Harris and contrasted Mr Trump’s comments with the efforts of the Biden administration to tackle Covid.

Cheers were heard from the crowd as Ms Harris appeared on the screen.