Doctor Amir Khan explains how to get rid of bedbugs from your home

Doctor Amir Khan has explained what people need to do if they have bedbugs in their home.

His advice follows an outbreak in France.

Speaking on Good Morning Britian, Doctor Khan said: “They like soft furnishings, so whether it’s clean or grubby they just like a soft, warm environment.

“You do need special measures if you want to get rid of bed bugs in your home or hotel room. Often you do need to call in experts. They are resistant to a lot of chemicals, so often we need things like high temperatures, or liquid nitrogen, very common, to get rid of them.”