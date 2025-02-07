Moment spooked golden retriever getting swept out to sea is rescued by RNLI heroes

A spooked golden retriever who darted out of her owner’s car boot found herself being swept out to sea.

Rescue dog Seren was so scared she had ran into the sea and was so far out her owners could not find her.

Porthcawl RNLI rushed to the scene on 1 February and instantly located Seren near Newton Point around 300m from the shore. She was exhausted and was being swept further and further out to sea by the tidal current.

Porthcawl RNLI Helm Chris Missen said: “Thankfully we spotted Seren as soon as we came around Newton Point and we were able to recover her onboard the lifeboat. She was a little shaken but otherwise unharmed.”