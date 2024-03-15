Abusive wife’s 20-year reign of terror exposed by secret nanny camera

The national domestic abuse helpline can offer support on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Women's Aid website. For those in the US, the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.

Nanny cam footage shows the moment a wife hurled abuse at her husband and brandished a knife in their home during her 20-year reign of terror.

Footage of Sheree Spencer, 46, attacking her husband Richard, 47, at their home in Bubwith, East Yorkshire, was captured on cameras the couple had installed to monitor their children.

Clips from police interviews, to be broadcast in the Channel 5 documentary My Wife, My Abuser: The Secret Footage, show her casually lying about her husband being the abuser before being confronted with the footage.