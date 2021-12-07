Raab denies 'people died' in Afghan evacuation because he wanted spreadsheet to be changed

Dominic Raab denies "people died" during Afghanistan’s evacuation because he wanted the format of a spreadsheet changed.

The deputy prime minister's comments come after whistleblower Raphael Marshall claimed there was an incompetent and chaotic response following the fall of Kabul.

Mr Raab told Sky News' Kay Burley: "That's not quite right. What is true to say, with the volume of applications we were considering we wanted to make sure we had the basic facts in order to make clear decisions."

"He [Marshall] said people died because you wanted a spreadsheet," Ms Burley adds.

Mr Rabb adds: "That's just not correct."

Sign up to our newsletters.