Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has denied reports of him paddle-boarding on holiday when the Afghanistan capital fell to the Taliban.

The UK politician branded the claims of him lounging around on the beach “nonsense” and claimed the “sea was closed” due to a red notice.

He told Sky News: “The stuff about me paddleboarding: nonsense. The sea was actually closed that day”.

The Foreign Secretary is facing questions over his holiday to Greece, as the Taliban seized Afghanistan, amid reports he was advised by No 10 officials to return two days before he did.