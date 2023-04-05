Trump’s former White House communications director labels him ‘an unhinged guy’

Donald Trump’s former communications director has suggested the former president is an “unhinged guy” who was “reasonably dangerous” in the White House.

Anthony Scaramucci made the comments during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 5 April, hours after the former president appeared in a New York court to plead “not guilty” to 34 felony counts.

“It was a really difficult job because - I’m trying to be polite here because it’s the UK - but he is an unhinged guy,” Mr Scaramucci, who worked under Mr Trump for 11 days, said.

“He was actually reasonably dangerous inside the White House”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.