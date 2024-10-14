Police described how a Nevada man they said had a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night (12 October) in the Southern California desert, in what officials described as a thwarted third assassination attempt against the former president.

Officers said they arrested Vem Miller after he “approached the outside perimeter, gave all indications that he belonged there... [and] was a participant that was allowed to get into VIP and a press corps.”

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was driving an unregistered black SUV with a “homemade” license plate that was stopped by deputies assigned to the rally, police added.

Mr Miller has denied wrongdoing.