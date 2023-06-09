Why has Donald Trump been indicted again?

Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday night (8 June) over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

The former US president, 76, faces seven charges that relate to the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

If convicted, the charges - which have not been made public - could carry a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison.

Following the historic federal indictment, Mr Trump insisted on his Truth Social platform: “I am an innocent man”.