A new recording has emerged in which Donald Trump appears to say he is in posession of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The former president has been indicted for allegedly mishandling classified national security documents after leaving office.

In a recording obtained by CNN, Mr Trump appears to say that he is in possession of a document that was still classified but “as president I could have declassified it.”

The audio allegedly comes from a meeting at Mr Trump’s golf club and estate in Bedminster in July 2021, around six months after he left the White House.