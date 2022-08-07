Watch moment Trump welcomes anti-trans swimmer onstage at CPAC

Donald Trump has attacked LGTBQ+ people claiming that “left-wing lunatics” were encouraging unfair competition between women and transwomen athletes.

Trump welcomed Riley Gaines onstage during his CPAC keynote on Saturday (6 August).

The former University of Kentucky swimmer has been critical of swimmer Lia Thomas, who is trans, for competing in the women’s division.

“It takes a brain, common sense, and fifth grade biology-level understanding to realise this is blatantly unfair", Gaines told the conference.

“We will keep men out of women’s sports,” Mr Trump said in his speech, misgendering trans athletes like Thomas.

