Watch: Donald Trump and wife Melania share first dance at inauguration ball

Donald Trump and his wife Melania took to the stage at the Commander-In-Chief Inaugural Ball for their first dance, following the president's inauguration on Monday (20 January).

The president and first lady danced to "The Battle Hymm of the Republic," and they were joined by Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance.

For the occasion, the president wore a classic tuxedo, while his wife wore a white strapless gown with black line detailing.

On Tuesday, Trump will attend the traditional prayer service the morning at Washington National Cathedral.