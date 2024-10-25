Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump’s use of a “bully pulpit” in remarks on Friday, 25 October, after the former president compared the United States to a “garbage can.”

The Republican nominee said the United States is a “garbage can for the world” as he railed against immigrants during a rally in Arizona on Thursday.

The Republican nominee has repeatedly used derogatory language to describe immigrants, including claiming that those entering the US illegally are “poisoning the blood” of the country.

“This is someone who is a former president, who has a bully pulpit. And this is how he uses it. To tell the rest of the world that somehow the United States of America is trash… America deserves better,” the vice president said.