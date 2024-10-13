Donald Trump bizarrely claims Democrats want to ban cows

Donald Trump has bizarrely claimed the Democrats want to ban cows and windows in buildings.

The former US president launched into the strange rant when he appeared at a roundtable discussion with supporters in Las Vegas on Saturday (12 October).

Trump told the crowds: “They just come up, they want to do things like no more cows and no windows in buildings.

“They have some wonderful plans for this country. Honestly, they’re crazy.”

The Democrats responded to Trump’s comments, labeling him “senile and incoherent”.