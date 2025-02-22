Macron tells Trump: ‘Don’t be weak in the face of Putin’ ahead of US visit

French president Emmanuel Macron says he will tell Donald Trump to "not be weak" in the face of Vladimir Putin, when he travels to the White House to discuss America's move to end Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday.

Macron shared his approach in a question and answer session on social media on Thursday (20 February), in which he said he would tell Trump showing weakness toward the Russian president is 'not in his interest'.

“How can you then be credible in the face of China if you're weak in the face of Putin," he added.