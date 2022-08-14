Armed Trump supporters protest outside of FBI office following Mar-a-Lago raid

Armed Trump supporters flocked outside Phoenix's FBI office days after news broke that the agency searched former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The crowd sported caps, glasses and face coverings held up signs reading "Honor your oath" and "Abolish FBI".

They also brandished handguns and assault-styled weapons which is allowed by law in the Arizonan state.

The supporters are calling the FBI's search of Trump's Floridian home "unlawful".

In a statement, the FBI said they did not intervene or take action against the group because they were "peacefully exercising First Amendment rights".

Sign up for our free newsletters here.