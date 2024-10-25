Trump claims 29,000 people surrounded McDonald’s during his visit

Donald Trump claimed 29,000 supporters surrounded a McDonald's restaurant as he worked the fryer as part of a campaign stunt last weekend.

Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night (24 October), the former president boasted: "We weren’t sure if we were able to get out.”

Social media users pointed out that large crowds did line the surrounding streets of the Feasterville-Trevose restaurant, but the Republican nominee's numbers appeared to be inflated.

“For context around this obvious lie, that McDonald’s is in Feasterville-Trevose, PA which has a total population of 24,657,” one person said on X.