Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:01
Trump claims 29,000 people surrounded McDonald’s during his visit
Donald Trump claimed 29,000 supporters surrounded a McDonald's restaurant as he worked the fryer as part of a campaign stunt last weekend.
Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night (24 October), the former president boasted: "We weren’t sure if we were able to get out.”
Social media users pointed out that large crowds did line the surrounding streets of the Feasterville-Trevose restaurant, but the Republican nominee's numbers appeared to be inflated.
“For context around this obvious lie, that McDonald’s is in Feasterville-Trevose, PA which has a total population of 24,657,” one person said on X.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
01:51
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
31:06
Bastille’s Dan Smith chats with Roisin O’Connor on Good Vibrations
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:23
Chris Hoy opens up about terminal cancer diagnosis in emotional video
00:19
Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer
01:45
Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck
00:51
Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
31:06
Bastille’s Dan Smith chats with Roisin O’Connor on Good Vibrations
00:59
Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where Liam Payne died
01:30
Vanessa Feltz reveals mother put her on a diet aged nine
00:30
Can you spot every legendary singer in this backstage jam session?
01:17
‘Donald Trump’ sent to nursing home in new Eric Swalwell video
00:30
Can you spot every legendary singer in this backstage jam session?
01:51
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
00:42