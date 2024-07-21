Watch: Trump boasts about friendship with Kim Jong-un

Donald Trump spoke of his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he revealed he would like to take him to watch a baseball match.

Speaking at a Michigan rally on Saturday (20 July), Trump said he got along “great” with Kim when he was in office.

The former president said: “It’s a good thing to get along not a bad thing. I used to tell him, ‘Why don’t you do something else?’ All he wants to do is buy nuclear weapons and make them.

“I said, ‘Just relax, let’s go to a baseball game, I’ll show you how to baseball.’ We’ll go watch the Yankees.”