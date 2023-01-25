Documents with classified markings were discovered in former vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer has told the National Archives - the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences.

The records “appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration”, his lawyer Greg Jacob wrote in a letter to the Associated Press.

Mr Pence served under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021.

