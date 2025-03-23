Trump attends wrestling championship as crowd cheers ‘USA!’

Donald Trump walked out onto the floor of the NCAA wrestling finals in Philadelphia to massive applause on Saturday, 22 March.

Mr Trump entered the arena separately from the rest of his cohort, which included Elon Musk, Representative Jim Jordan, and Senators Dave McCormick and Markwayne Mullin, among others.

Trump wandered to his seat, waving to the crowd and shaking hands with his fellow Republicans as a loud contingent in the audience chanted “USA!” repeatedly.

“I’ve always supported the wrestlers,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Friday evening.