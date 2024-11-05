Farage claims ‘a lot more Trump signs on lawns’ as he visits US for election

Nigel Farage said he had observed an increase in Donald Trump signs on voters’ lawns as he visited the US for its presidential election on Tuesday, 5 November.

The Reform UK MP for Clacton predicted a victory for the former president, whom he calls his friend, in the election as he told GB News he had been in Pennsylvania since before the polls opened.

“We’re in a very middle-class area here and there are a lot more Trump signs on lawns than there were four years ago or eight years ago. He’s not quite the bogeyman that he was,” Mr Farage went on, adding that he planned to attend Trump’s election party at Mar-a-Lago.