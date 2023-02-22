Trump accuses government of ‘indifference’ and ‘betrayal’ after Ohio train derailment

Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of "indifference and betrayal" in its response to the Ohio train derailment.

Speaking from East Palestine, the former president first praised the community and first responders for their response.

He said the cleanup and recovery crews have gone "way above the call of duty," adding: "really great job."

"Unfortunately, as you know, in too many cases your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference and betrayal in some cases," he claimed.

He told them: "This is really America right here. We are standing in America."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.