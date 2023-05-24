Donald Trump ‘follower’ threatened to ‘slit my throat’, says Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels has claimed “followers” of Donald Trump have threatened to “slit” her throat.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 24 May, she explained that supporters of the ex-president used to threaten her from anonymous social accounts, but are now becoming “bold” and do it from “real” accounts.

“I can reverse [search], literally look up the name of the person who literally said they will come to my house and slit my throat,” Ms Daniels said, to gasps from the GMB hosts.

“They’ve threatened, me, my family and friends. They feel empowered.”

