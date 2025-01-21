Watch: Donald Trump dances on stage with giant military sword

Donald Trump broke out into a dance routine while brandishing a sword during the Commander in Chief ball after he was officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, 20 January.

As the music began, Trump broke out into his now familiar dance moves to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People as he attended one of three inaugural balls.

The president was handed the sword to slice a giant cake.

“Y.M.C.A.,” a song from the late 1970s, became a familiar soundtrack at Trump's campaign rallies.