Crowds gather outside Trump Tower ahead of possible indictment

Crowds have gathered outside Trump Tower in New York ahead of the possible indictment of the former president.

This footage shows a line of police officers lining the entrance to the Fifth Avenue skyscraper.

A Manhattan grand jury may decide to indict Trump over $130,000 in payments his former lawyer made to Stormy Daniels.

City officials and law enforcement have been bracing for the potential for protests and unrest across New York in the event of an arrest.

