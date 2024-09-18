Donald Trump sends message to anyone who leaves his rallies early

Donald Trump has sent a direct message to anyone who leaves his rallies early.

The former president made his comments in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’s claims people leave early “out of boredom”.

Att the Michigan town hall with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday (17 September), Trump said: “I don’t think I’ve ever said this before. So we do these rallies. They’re massive rallies. Everybody loves, everybody stays till the end.

“By the way, you know, when she said that, well, your rallies people leave. Honestly, nobody does. And if I saw them leaving, I’d say, and ladies and gentlemen make America great again and I’d get the hell out, ok?”