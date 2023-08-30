Peter Navarro, a former advisor to Donald Trump, attempted to snatch a “Trump lost” sign from a protester on the steps of the federal courthouse in Washington on Wednesday 30 August.

Mr Navarro was speaking to reporters outside the building after a judge ruled he cannot claim executive privilege as a defence in his contempt of Congress trial.

After taking questions, he turned and engaged with the woman who had been heckling him, who was holding a sign reading: “Trump lost (and you know it)”.

When Mr Navarro tried to pull the sign from her, the protester said: “Bro, you’re already facing charges”.