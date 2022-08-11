Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed song

A campaign-style video released by Donald Trump on his online platform Truth Social appears to use a QAnon-themed song as background music.

The clip features the former president declaring that the United States is a “nation in decline” and “the best is yet to come”, set to the sound of rainfall and an instrumental track that has been identified as "Wwg1wga" by Richard Feelgood by media watchdog Media Matters.

"Wwg1wga" is an acronym for "Where we go one, we go all," a slogan used in the QAnon community.

