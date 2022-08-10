Donald Trump has said that the United States is a “nation in decline” and “the best is yet to come” in a new campaign-style video released on his platform Truth Social just hours after his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI.

Set to background noise of rainfall, the former US president says in the clip: “We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected.”

The FBI searched Trump’s home as part of a Justice Department investigation into how he handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.

Sign up to our newsletters.