A Canadian politician accidentally swallowed a bee during a press conference in Dundalk, Ontario, on Friday, August 12.

The bee was seen buzzing near Doug Ford’s mouth while he was in the middle of answering a question on health care.

Seconds later it flew inside his mouth where he began immediately choking.

“What was that?” he asked, before adding: “I just swallowed a bee.”

“I’m good. He’s down here buzzing around right now,” Ford jokingly said, pointing at his stomach.

“He has a lot of real estate.”

