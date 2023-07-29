Travellers face two-hour queues at Port of Dover as summer getaway begins

Several travellers are facing massive waits of up to two hours at the Port of Dover, on what is called one of the most popular mornings of the summer in the UK.

As shown in the video, a nine-lane-wide queue stretched alongside the white cliffs throughout Saturday morning on the approach to the border as people queue for the ferry to France.

Port of Dover officials said overnight that over 35,000 people had passed through on their way to France on Friday.

Officials warned people on Saturday not to arrive more than three hours before their sail time.

Queues were made worse as guards have to check passports and make sure everyone is eligible to travel.