Tory MP claims word 'party' suggests 'balloons and poppers' at Downing Street event

Small business minister Paul Scully said he thinks describing events as a “party” suggests “balloons and poppers”.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari asked: “Why do you choose the word ‘gathering’ as opposed to ‘party’.

“The word party suggests... balloons and poppers, that there’s big invitations going out and lots of people coming in from out from elsewhere and those kinds of things”.

Mr Scully said he did not know how many allegations there now were about parties or gatherings across Government departments during lockdown measures in late 2020.

