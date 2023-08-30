This is the moment Ukraine drone strikes targeted a fleet of Russian warplanes after the country launched its biggest attack on Russian soil since the beginning of the invasion.

Thick plumes of smoke and fire rise into the air as at least four of Vladimir Putin’s aircraft were hit at Pskov Airfield, close to Russia’s NATO border with Estonia and Latvia.

This footage shows the moment the drones destroy two heavy military Il-76 transport planes, sparking a huge fireball.

Another two aircraft were damaged during the aerial assault at the airfield.