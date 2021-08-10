Medical supplies could soon be flown across the United States by drone. Air Methods, a leading US air medical service provider, is partnering with German drone manufacturer Wingcopter on a drone health delivery solution dubbed “Spright.”

Fleets of the state-of-the-art delivery drone Wingcopter 198 are to be deployed in the nationwide network, built around Air Methods’ existing infrastructure of more than 300 bases. Air Methods currently has 450 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft delivering supplies to hospitals in predominantly in rural areas.

The companies are to begin initial trials of the drone health delivery system this autumn.