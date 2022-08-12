Drought officially declared across parts of UK amid continued dry spell

The Environment Agency (EA) has confirmed that parts of the UK have moved into drought status.

Hosepipe bans have been imposed for millions across the country, as a Met Office status Amber heat warning rolled across parts of England and Wales.

The EA confirmed that eight of its 14 areas moving into drought status, including Devon and Cornwall, Kent and South London, and Herts and North London.

It comes after England saw its driest July since 1935, according to the Met Office.

