Dublin: Police on scene after serious attack outside school in Parnell Square

Three young children and a woman have been injured in what Ireland’s justice minister Helen McEntee has described as an “appalling attack” in Dublin city centre.

A man has also been taken to hospital following the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city on Thursday afternoon 23 November.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a suspect had been detained.

One of the children, a girl, and a woman, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

A man and the two other children sustained less serious injuries, the Garda said.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing victims with what appeared to be stab wounds.