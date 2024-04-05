Walls shake on home CCTV as 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes New Jersey

Home CCTV footage captured the moment an earthquake struck New Jersey on the morning of Friday 5 April.

Footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows the walls of the house in Middlesex, New Jersey, shaking as the earthquake struck 50 miles west of New York City.

A dog, named Krampus, can also be seen panicking when the tremors began, jumping off the sofa.

The earthquake was New York's most powerful since 1884 and New Jersey's third-strongest ever.

Tremors were also reported in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.