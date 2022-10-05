Liz Truss vows to get Britain ‘through the tempest’ amid ‘stormy days’ for nation

Liz Truss vowed to get Britain ‘through the tempest’ at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The prime minister has endured a bruising conference after just a month in the job, with a U-turn over a totemic tax policy and dissent within her Cabinet.

Heckling during her speech - which was also interrupted by protesters - illustrated the level of discontent.

Despite that, Ms Truss sought to rally Conservatives behind her vision of a government wholly committed to boosting economic growth, saying she will get the nation through the “stormy days”.

