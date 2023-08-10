An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against cartels and corruption was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show the moment of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, with gunshots heard as he enters a car, leaving a rally in the capital Quito.

In his final speech before he was killed, Villavicencio promised a roaring crowd that he would root out corruption and lock up Ecuador’s “thieves”.

President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the assassination and suggested organised crime was behind his slaying, less than two weeks before the 20 August presidential election.