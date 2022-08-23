Edinburgh streets lined with rubbish as council workers strike

The streets of Edinburgh were lined with bags of rubbish as council workers went on strike over pay disputes.

Cleaning staff staged a walkout on 18 August, as part of a series of protests planned by trade unions through to 18 August.

Footage shows Scotland’s capital city littered with waste during the annual Fringe festival.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said she was hopeful that a five per cent pay offer would “pave the way” to a resolution.

