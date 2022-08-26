Huge rubbish pile stretches down street in Edinburgh

Piles of rubbish stretched down a street in Edinburgh as bin strikes continued in the city today, 26 August.

The debris was thought to stretch nearly 100ft down Montgomery Street, with eight bins overflowing with rubbish and black bags piled up next to them.

Strike action by members of Unite the Union and GMB began on 18 August, and is due to finish on 30 August, targeting the Edinburgh Fringe festival season.

Thousands of waste collection workers are striking in a national dispute over pay.

