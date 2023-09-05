Education secretary laughs as she awkwardly re-watches clip of sweary outburst

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is seen to laugh as she awkwardly re-watches a clip of her sweary outburst.

Ms Keegan had been speaking to ITV News on Monday as it was confirmed there could potentially be hundreds more schools affected by the concrete scandal.

However, in the moments after her interview had finished, Ms Keegan was recorded criticising others.

"Does anyone ever say, you know what, you've done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a**** and done nothing," she said.

Ms Keegan appeared on Sky News on Tuesday morning where she was shown the clip and appeared to laugh.