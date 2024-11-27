Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:55
Egypt tourist yacht survivor’s first words as five more rescued after boat sinks
A survivor of the Egypt tourist yacht that sank in the Red Sea off Egypt on Monday (26 November) thanked his rescuers in an emotional exchange on Tuesday.
The Belgian tourist told officials "It's very nice to be back" as five people were rescued alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 33.
Two British passengers remain among seven missing people as the search enters a critical third day.
German and Polish nationals are believed to make up the others who are unaccounted for.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
01:47
The importance of education in tackling domestic abuse
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:08
Watch: Lewis Hamilton pilots fighter jet in astronaut training
00:52
‘This is my place’: Ruben Amorim’s first interview at Man Utd
03:20
Premier League club release powerful women’s safety video
00:44
Watch: 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan serenaded on pitch
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:34
I’m A Celeb: Reverend Richard Coles opens up on partner’s tragic death
00:41
Pete Wicks says he’s received death threats for staying in Strictly
00:44
Terrified Maura Higgins breaks down during I’m A Celeb spider trial
00:44
Great British Bake Off 2024 winner revealed in nail-biting final
01:14
Hundreds of tiny frogs take over new Florida resident’s garage
00:46
David Walliams says he’s ‘probably non-binary’
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
00:52