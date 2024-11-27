Egypt tourist yacht survivor’s first words as five more rescued after boat sinks

A survivor of the Egypt tourist yacht that sank in the Red Sea off Egypt on Monday (26 November) thanked his rescuers in an emotional exchange on Tuesday.

The Belgian tourist told officials "It's very nice to be back" as five people were rescued alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 33.

Two British passengers remain among seven missing people as the search enters a critical third day.

German and Polish nationals are believed to make up the others who are unaccounted for.